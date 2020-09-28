Farmers’ organisations in Karnataka will observe a dawn-to-dusk shutdown across the state on Monday to protest against the amendments to the agricultural produce market committee and land reforms passed by the Assembly last week. Labour organisations, pro-Kannada outfits and political parties like the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) have extended their support to the bandh call.

In Bengaluru, a protest march has been planned from Town Hall to Mysore Bank Circle against the “anti-farmer” legislations. Taxis, auto rickshaws and private bus are likely to stay away from the road as drivers too have pledged solidarity with the protests.

The state government said all steps will be taken to ensure that there was no disruption to the normal functioning of its offices, hospitals, shops and establishments. State-owned public transport, bus and metro services will operate normally.

The police said measures have been put in place to ensure no untoward incident occurred. “We have not given permission for any protests to anyone and senior officials have been deployed to supervise things,” City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant told Hindustan Times. “We will not allow anyone to forcefully shut down or halt activities.”

The state Assembly on Saturday passed the Karnataka Land Reforms (Second Amendment) Bill and the Karnataka Agricultural Produce Marketing (Regulation and Development) (Amendment) Bill. The amendments to land reform act liberalises farmland ownership while APMC amendment bill curtails the powers of local marketing committees. It allows private individuals to start agricultural trading, if they hold a permanent account number. Congress and the JD(S) had opposed the amendment bills in the Assembly.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday claimed that his government was pro-farmers. “I had called leaders of farmers’ organisations and discussed with them the stand of our government and the desire of the Prime Minister (which) is pro-farmer,” he had told reporters. State Revenue Minister R Ashoka warned against forcible enforcement of the bandh, reported News18.

On Monday, All India Congress Committee General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala asked Yediyurappa to “withdraw the law and apologise”.

The farmer protest in Karnataka also coincides with the nationwide agitation going on against the three contentious agricultural laws passed by the Centre. President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday evening gave his assent to the three farm bills that were passed amid scenes of pandemonium last week.

Critics say that these new agricultural policies will lead to farmers losing out on guaranteed purchase prices for their crops, to the benefit of large corporations. Most Opposition parties and farmers’ organisations across the country have strongly opposed the bills. On Saturday, the Congress ran a social media campaign “Speak Up for Farmers”, where the party leaders criticised the Narendra Modi government and posted videos showing their support for the farmers.

