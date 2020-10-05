The 2020 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine was on Monday awarded jointly to Americans Harvey J Alter and Charles Rice along with Briton Michael Houghton for the discovery of Hepatitis C virus, the jury said.

BREAKING NEWS:

The 2020 #NobelPrize in Physiology or Medicine has been awarded jointly to Harvey J. Alter, Michael Houghton and Charles M. Rice “for the discovery of Hepatitis C virus.” pic.twitter.com/MDHPmbiFmS — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 5, 2020

In its summary to the awarding of the Nobel Prize, the Nobel Prize committee said: “Prior to their work, the discovery of the Hepatitis A and B viruses had been critical steps forward, but the majority of blood-borne hepatitis cases remained unexplained. The discovery of Hepatitis C virus revealed the cause of the remaining cases of chronic hepatitis and made possible blood tests and new medicines that have saved millions of lives.”

The jury said that Harvey J Alter demonstrated that an unknown virus was a common cause of chronic hepatitis. Michael Houghton, working for the pharmaceutical firm Chiron, isolated the genetic sequence of the virus. But scientists had to investigate if the cloned virus was able to replicate and cause disease.

“Charles M Rice, a researcher at Washington University in St Louis, along with other groups working with RNA viruses, noted a previously uncharacterised region in the end of the Hepatitis C virus genome that they suspected could be important for virus replication,” the press release said. “Through genetic engineering, Rice generated an RNA variant of Hepatitis C virus that included the newly defined region of the viral genome and was devoid of the inactivating genetic variations. When this RNA was injected into the liver of chimpanzees, virus was detected in the blood and pathological changes resembling those seen in humans with the chronic disease were observed.” This, the press release said, was proof that Hepatitis C virus alone could cause hepatitis.