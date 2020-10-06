Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, PTI reported. The meeting occurred amid rumours of the YSR Congress Party joining the National Democratic Alliance, but it is not known whether any political discussions were held, PTI reported.

In the 40-minute meeting, Reddy discussed pending dues and approvals for projects like Kadapa Steel plant. Reddy and Modi discussed the release of pending funds for Polavaram irrigation project.

Reddy asked Modi for early release of pending revenue grant of Rs 10,000 crore, Rs 3,200 crore for the Polavaram irrigation project, and a request to set up a High Court in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh.

Reddy is scheduled to attend a meeting with Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao over the Krishna-Godavari river water sharing matter, via videoconferencing later in the day.

The Telugu Desam Party, the Opposition in Andhra Pradesh, has alleged that the YSR Congress wants to strike a deal with the Centre to go easy on the Central Bureau of Investigation’s inquiries against Reddy, NDTV reported. However, the YSR Congress Party has denied any plans of joining the NDA.

There is also speculation that the Bharatiya Janata Party is looking to add more parties to the NDA, given the exits of the Shiv Sena and Shiromani Akali Dal. While the Shiv Sena exited the alliance last year following disagreement over the chief minister’s post in Maharashtra, the Shiromani Akali Dal broke its alliance with BJP over the new farm laws, late last month.

The addition of the YSR Congress Party to the NDA could bolster its numbers in the Rajya Sabha, in return for which the party may be offered a cabinet berth, NDTV reported quoting unidentified officials.