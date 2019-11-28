Top news: Mamata Banerjee hits out at BJP’s ‘arrogance’ after TMC’s good show in Bengal bye-polls
The biggest stories of the day.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday claimed the BJP was getting paid back for its “arrogance” and for “insulting” the people of the state, after her party won the bye-election in Kaliaganj Assembly seat. The Trinamool Congress is also leading in Karimganj and Kharagpur Sadar seats.
Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party said it will remove the party’s Bhopal MP Pragya Singh Thakur from the consultative committee of defence, a day after she called Nathuram Godse a patriot in the Lok Sabha. She will also no longer be allowed to participate in the parliamentary party meetings.
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will take oath as Maharashtra chief minister on Thursday evening at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park.
Live updates
Google sent 12,000 warnings to users about state-backed attackers during July-September
“Government-backed attackers” prompted Google to send over 12,000 warnings to its users across 149 countries – including up to 500 in India – between July and September, the company said on Tuesday. Such attackers work with goals such as collecting intelligence, targeting dissidents and activists, and “destructive” cyber attacks, Google said.
Reliance Industries becomes first Indian firm to cross Rs 10-lakh-crore market capitalisation
Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries on Thursday became the first Indian company to cross Rs 10-lakh-crore in market capitalisation, after its shares rose to record high of Rs 1,581 a piece. Last month, Reliance Industries had crossed the market capitalisation of Rs 9 lakh crore to become the most valuable company. The company will release its financial results for the quarter that ended on September 30 later in the day.
Bye-election results: TMC wins Kaliaganj, leads in other two West Bengal seats
The Trinamool Congress won the bye-election to the Kaliaganj Assembly seat in West Bengal and was leading in two other seats in the state. The three seats – the others being Karimpur and Kharagpur Sadar – had voted for bye-elections on Monday.
After the victory in Kaliaganj, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday claimed the BJP was getting paid back for its “arrogance” and for “insulting” the people of the state.
After Pragya Thakur praises Godse, BJP working chief says she will be removed from defence panel
Bharatiya Janta Party Working President JP Nadda on Thursday condemned party MP Pragya Singh Thakur’s remarks about Nathuram Godse. On Wednesday, Thakur had referred to Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin as a patriot during a debate in the Lok Sabha.
Maharashtra: BJP made ‘political blunders’, thinking of quitting, says Eknath Khadse
Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party leader Eknath Khadse said he was thinking about quitting the party after watching it make “political blunders” in the state. Khadse claimed that the BJP would have won 20-25 additional seats in the Assembly elections held last month, if he and some other party leaders had actively campaigned.
‘PM avoids luxury hotels, stays at airport’: Amit Shah defends removing SPG cover for Gandhi family
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while defending the decision to remove Special Protection Group cover for the Gandhi family, on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi avoids luxury five star hotels during his foreign visits and chose to take rest at airport terminals instead.
‘Reward for honesty is humiliation’: IAS officer Ashok Khemka transferred for 53rd time
The Haryana government on Wednesday transferred 14 Indian Administrative Service officers, including bureaucrat Ashok Khemka, PTI reported. This is Khemka’s 53rd transfer in a 28-year-long career.
Ahead of Uddhav Thackeray swearing-in as Maharashtra CM, Narendra Modi and Sonia Gandhi get invites
Invites for Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray’s swearing-in ceremony as chief minister on Thursday evening were sent out to politicians across party lines, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi, along with several other leaders, NDTV reported. The oath will be administered at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.
The new Shiv Sena-led government will have only one deputy chief minister from the Nationalist Congress Party while the Assembly Speaker will be from the Congress. A few legislators from the Sena, the NCP, and the Congress will also take oath along with Thackeray.
Ayodhya verdict: Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind says its review plea not to disrupt ‘national solidarity’
Muslim organisation Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind on Thursday said it will file a review petition, challenging the Supreme Court’s Ayodhya verdict, PTI reported. The top court on November 9 had ordered a trust to be set to oversee the construction of a Ram temple at the site while the Muslims were offered a separate five-acre plot elsewhere in the city for the construction of a mosque.
Corruption: 51% Indians paid bribes in last one year, down from 56% in 2018, says survey
Fewer Indians paid bribes in the last one year than in the preceding 12 months, non-governmental anti-corruption watchdog Transparency International India said in a survey report on Wednesday. The percentage of respondents who admitted to paying a bribe was 51% this year, as compared to 56% in the previous survey. However, the figure for 2019 was higher than that for 2017, when it was 45%.
Assam: 988 ‘foreigners’ lodged in detention centres, says Centre
The Centre told the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday that 988 “foreigners” have been lodged in six detention centres in Assam as on November 22, PTI reported. Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said that from 2016 to October 13 this year, as many as 28 detenues died in the detention centres or in hospitals.
Jharkhand elections: In manifesto, BJP promises to implement NRC and rid the state of Bangladeshis
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday promised to bring the National Register of Citizens to Jharkhand to rid the state of Bangladeshi “infiltrators” if it is re-elected in the upcoming Assembly elections. The party made the promise in its manifesto, which was released by Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in Ranchi.
The elections will be held in five phases starting from November 30, and results will be announced on December 23.
Air India will have to be closed if it is not privatised, says civil aviation minister
Union Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday told the Rajya Sabha that the government will have to close national carrier Air India if it is not privatised, IANS reported. However, he added that a favourable deal would be negotiated for all employees.
Pragya Thakur again refers to Nathuram Godse as a ‘deshbhakt’ – this time in the Lok Sabha
Bharatiya Janata Party MP Pragya Singh Thakur on Wednesday referred to Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse as a patriot during a debate in the Lok Sabha, PTI reported. She had courted controversy by calling Godse a patriot in the run-up to the General Elections.
“You cannot give the example of ‘deshbhakts’ [patriots],” Thakur interjected when Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP A Raja mentioned Godse during a debate on the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill. Raja had cited Godse’s statement about why he killed Gandhi.
Indian diplomat suggests Israel model for Kashmiri Pandits’ return, sparks controversy
India’s top diplomat in New York has compared the proposed return of Kashmiri Pandits to their homeland to the return of Jews to Israel. Sandeep Chakravorty, India’s consul general in New York City, made the remarks last week during an interaction with a group of Kashmiri Pandits. A video of the private event was posted by filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, who also addressed those who had gathered.
Parliament: Growth may have slowed but there will never be a recession, claims Nirmala Sitharaman
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday told the Rajya Sabha that economic growth might have slowed down, but it was not a recession yet and there never would be one, ANI reported. She claimed that India’s real growth in Gross Domestic Product was better during the first term of the Narendra Modi government than in the rule of the previous regime.
Sitharaman said India’s real economic growth rate was 6.4% between 2009 and 2014, but 7.5% in the subsequent five years. “If you are looking at the economy with a discerning view, you see that growth may have come down but it is not a recession yet,” Sitharaman said. Real economic growth refers to the GDP adjusted for inflation.