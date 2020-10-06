A Bharatiya Janata Party leader was on Tuesday attacked by suspected militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal area. His personal security officer and a militant died in the firing, the police said.

The politician was identified as Ghulam Qadir, who is the district vice president of the BJP, according to PTI. He was attacked near his home.

“Terrorist fired upon one BJP worker at Nunar Ganderbal,” the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet. “He is safe. One unidentified terrorist got killed in PSOs retaliation.”

The police added: “Our critically injured colleague Ct [Constable] Altaf [personal security officer] attained martyrdom. He set an example of professionalism and bravery. We are proud of him. May his soul Rest In Peace.”

There have been a series of attacks on BJP leaders in Kashmir in the last few months. In August, suspected militants had killed Abdul Hamid Najar, who was the district president of Budgam BJP Other Backward Class Morcha.

BJP’s district president for Bandipora, Waseem Bari, his father and brother were shot dead by militants in July. A BJP sarpanch was shot at and injured on August 4, while another sarpanch from the party was shot dead two days later in Kulgam district.