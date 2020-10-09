Coronavirus: India’s tally crosses 69 lakh with more than 70,000 new cases in the last day
Donald Trump’s doctor said the US president was safe to return to public life on Saturday.
India’s coronavirus count rose to 69,06,151 on Friday as the country reported 70,496 new cases in the last 24 hours. The toll rose by 964 to 1,06,490.
The Indian Medical Association on Thursday questioned the scientific basis of the government’s protocol based on ayurveda and yoga for the prevention as well as treatment of asymptomatic and mild patients of Covid-19.
United States President Donald Trump’s doctor said he is safe to return to public life on Saturday. The US president, who was hospitalised with the coronavirus, had been discharged on Monday.
The global coronavirus count crossed 3.64 crore and the toll rose to 10,50,869, according to Johns Hopkins University. The number of recoveries crossed 2.53 crore.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
10.20 am: India’s recovery rate is now 85.52%, while the death rate is 1.54%.
10.14 am: Scientists in Chile are looking into a possible mutation of the novel coronavirus in southern Patagonia, Reuters reports. The region, which is situated near the tip of South America, has seen an unusually infectious second wave of coronavirus in the last few weeks.
10.09 am: The National Institutes of Health in the United States says it has begun a late-stage trial of a combination of remdesivir and a highly concentrated solution of antibodies that neutralise the coronavirus, according to Reuters.
10.08 am: Mainland China recorded 21 new coronavirus cases on Friday, up from 11 a day earlier, Reuters reports.
10.05 am: Tripura reports 223 new cases on Friday, taking its tally to 27,982, PTI reports. The state’s toll rises by seven to 308.
9.56 am: China joins the global coronavirus vaccine initiative called Covax, which is being led by the World Health Organization, Reuters reports.
9.44 am: India’s coronavirus count rises to 69,06,151 with 70,496 new cases on Friday. The toll rises by 964 to 1,06,490.
8.48 am: The health ministry says recoveries in India have exceeded the new cases for 3 continuous weeks.
8.46 am: Mizoram reports seven new cases.
8.45 am: Donald Trump’s doctor says the US president is safe to return to public life on Saturday. “Today, the president completed his course of therapy for Covid-19 as prescribed by his team of physicians,” Dr Sean Conley says in a memorandum. “Saturday will be day 10 since Thursday’s diagnosis, and based on the trajectory of advanced diagnostics the team has been conducting, I fully anticipate the president’s safe return to public engagements at that time.”
8.41 am: The Indian Medical Association has questioned the scientific basis of the government’s protocol based on ayurveda and yoga for the prevention as well as treatment of asymptomatic and mild patients of Covid-19, reports PTI. “Whether the proponents of this claim and his Ministry are prepared to subject themselves as volunteers to an independent prospective double-blind control study in prevention and treatment of Covid?” asked the IMA. “How many of his ministerial colleagues have so far made the informed choice of getting treated under these protocols?” “What is stopping him from handing over Covid care and control to AYUSH ministry? IMA demands that the Union health minister should come clean on the above posers. If not, he is inflicting a fraud on the nation and gullible patients by calling placebos as drugs.”
8.35 am: Here are the top updates from Thursday
- India’s coronavirus tally rose to 68,35,655 on Thursday morning after 78,524 new cases were reported in 24 hours. The country’s toll went up to 1,05,526 after 971 additional deaths. India’s recovery and fatality rates are 85.25% and 1.54%.
- Delhi reported 2,726 fresh cases, taking its tally beyond the three-lakh mark. The toll due to the disease mounted to 5,653, with 37 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours.
- The Union health ministry said that India had performed “remarkably” on following the World Health Organization’s advice to do 140 coronavirus tests per day per million population. The national average of tests per day per million population stood at 865, it said.
- The World Bank said that India’s Gross Domestic Product is likely to contract by 9.6% in the 2020-’21 financial year, amid the coronavirus pandemic. India had registered a negative growth rate of 23.9% for the first quarter of the financial year.
- United States President Donald Trump said he will not participate in a virtual debate with his Democratic Party opponent Joe Biden for the presidential elections. The Commission on Presidential Debates had announced earlier in the day that the second debate will be held virtually on October 15, as Trump has Covid-19.
- The Election Commission reduced the maximum number of “star campaigners” for recognised parties in the Bihar elections from 40 to 30. For unrecognised registered political parties, the maximum number of such campaigners was slashed from 20 to 15.
- India on Wednesday declined a proposal from Dr Reddy’s Laboratories to conduct a large study on the effectiveness of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus. An expert panel of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation observed that there was not enough data available on the safety and immunogenicity of the vaccine from early-stage trials abroad. The panel also pointed out that no inputs were available about Indian participants.
- The global coronavirus count crossed 3.62 crore and the toll rose to 10,57,043, according to Johns Hopkins University. The number of recoveries crossed 2.52 crore.