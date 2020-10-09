United States President Donald Trump on Thursday lashed out at Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris, calling her a “monster” and a “communist”, Fox News reported. Trump also claimed that Harris will take over as president in a month if Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden won November’s elections, according to PTI.

“This monster that was onstage with Mike Pence, who destroyed her last night, by the way,” Trump told the news channel over the phone, while referring to Wednesday’s vice-presidential debate. “This monster, she says, ‘no, no, there won’t be fracking,’ there won’t be this. Everything she said is a lie.”

The US president called “unlikeable” and claimed she did terribly during the debate with Vice President Mike Pence, who is his running mate. “She’s worse than a socialist, she is a communist,” Trump said. “She wants to open up the borders to allow killers and murderers and rapists to pour into our country.”

Trump claimed that Biden will not last as president for two months. “We’re going to have a Communist,” he was quoted as saying by PTI. “Look, I sit next to Joe and I looked at Joe. Joe’s not lasting two months as president. That’s my opinion. He’s not going to be lasting two months.”

Trump’s election rival Biden hit back at him for his “despicable remarks”. “It’s so beneath the office of the presidency,” Biden said, according to Fox News. “And the American people are sick and tired of it. They know who this man is, it’s got to stop.”

Biden said Kamala Harris was one of finest people he has met. “This is a person [Harris] who is ready, on day one, to be President of the United States of America,” he said. “This person has more integrity in her little finger than most people have in their whole body.” Biden also said that Trump had great difficulty in dealing with strong women.

Harris had fiercely criticised Trump in the vice-presidential debate. She had said that the Trump administration has “forfeited” the right to re-election because of its response to the coronavirus pandemic. The Democrat had also said she will not take the coronavirus vaccine endorsed Trump.

Vice President Mike Pence, meanwhile, accused Harris of undermining public confidence in a future coronavirus vaccine through her attacks on Trump’s credibility.