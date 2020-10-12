The Supreme Court on Monday directed that students who could not take the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test due to the coronavirus infection or because they were stuck in containment zones be given a chance to appear on October 14, Live Law reported. The results of the exams will be declared on October 16.

The exams for admission to undergraduate medical and dental courses was conducted on September 13. It was postponed twice from the initial May date due to the pandemic. The results were expected to be declared on Monday, according to a statement by the Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal. However, the National Testing Agency had not given any update regarding the declaration of the result.

The answer keys for the exams was released on September 28. Around 15 lakh candidates had registered to appear for the exam and the attendance of the exam was around 85%.

The Supreme Court had in September rejected petitions to postpone NEET and the Joint Entrance Examination in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The JEE has already been held from September 1 to 6, and the results declared. NEET was held on September 13 and more than 16 lakh students took the exam.