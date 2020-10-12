Top Bollywood filmmakers and producers on Monday filed a lawsuit in the Delhi High Court against “irresponsible reporting by certain media houses”, reported Bar and Bench. It comes in the wake of the media reports around the investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

The lawsuit has been filed against Republic TV and Arnab Goswami and Pradeep Bhandari of the channel; and Times Now and its prominent anchors Rahul Shivshankar and Navika Kumar.

The plaintiffs include four film industry associations and 34 producers. Production companies of Karan Johar, Yash Raj, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are a part of the case, according to NDTV.

In the lawsuit, the plaintiffs have asked that the channels as well as social media platforms “refrain from making or publishing irresponsible, derogatory and defamatory remarks against Bollywood and its members”.