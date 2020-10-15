A Kashmiri woman in southeast Delhi has accused her landlady of targeting her for her identity, PTI reported on Thursday. The woman has filed a police complaint in which she has alleged that her landlady called her “a terrorist” and even entered her house in her absence.

The incident took place on Wednesday. When the woman returned home, she found the lock of her house broken and valuables stolen.

“We received a PCR call regarding a theft in a woman’s house,” a police officer told PTI. “On reaching the spot, it was revealed that the house was rented to two sisters. Both are natives of Srinagar. The PCR call was made by their landlady. The tenant alleged that her landlady had entered the house in her absence, removed furniture, and stole clothes and Rs 20,000, said the police. The landlady has also submitted a written complaint to the police.

The Delhi Commission For Women has issued a notice to the police and sought an action taken report along with a copy of the first information report. The commission has asked the police to provide the information by October 19.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) RP Meena said, “Based on a written complaint given by the tenant, a case has been registered under section 448 (punishment for house trespass), 380 (Theft in dwelling house), 457 (lurking house-trespass), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of Indian Penal Code at Amar Colony police station and the matter is being investigated.”

In a series of tweets, the woman from Srinagar narrated her ordeal. “So my landlady enters my house along with a man that i have never seen in my whole life and starts to call me and my friends TERRORISTS just because we are from KASHMIR that too, in front of a police official,” she tweeted. “They trespassed, broke in and [stole] our money, furniture.”

In another tweet, she accused the landlady and the man of calling her names. “The man literally pushed me and the landlady as well tried to attack me, all in front of Delhi Police,” she added.

There have been several incidents of attacks on Kashmiri students around the country, following the Pulwama attack in February 2019 and then after the Indian government’s decision on August 5 to scrap the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. In February 2019, the University Grants Commission had asked vice chancellors of all universities affiliated to it to ensure the safety and security of Kashmiri students on their campuses.

