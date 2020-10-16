A local Bharatiya Janata Party leader in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district on Thursday allegedly shot dead a man over a dispute at a meeting where the police were also present, PTI reported.

The meeting was called to discuss the allotment of ration shops in Durjanpur village of Ballia’s Reoti area. It was held in a tent and administrative officials and residents were also present.

Dhirendra Pratap Singh, the BJP leader, opened fire after the sub-divisional magistrate decided not to go ahead with the meeting due to a dispute between two groups, according to News18. The bullet hit 46-year-old Jai Prakash, PTI reported.

A video of the incident, shared on social media, showed people running around a field in panic as three shots were heard.

मुख्यमंत्री जी,देखिए यह विपक्षी पार्टीयों के नेता गोली नहीं चला रहे है,



ये भाजपा के नेता है जो सरेआम गोली मार कर हत्या कर रहे है।



बलिया में भाजपा नेता धीरेन्द्र सिंह ने एसडीएम और सीओ के सामने युवक की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी है।



उप्र. में कानून और प्रशासन का डर खत्म हो गया है। pic.twitter.com/p75iWTwfyi — Om Prakash Rajbhar (@oprajbhar) October 15, 2020

Bairiya BJP MLA Surendra Singh said that the accused is the head of the party’s ex-servicemen’s unit in Ballia. “This is a casualty that can happen anywhere,” he said . “In this incident, there was stone-pelting from both sides. The law will take its own course in the matter.”

Ballia Superintendent of Police Devendra Nath told PTI that officials were deployed in the village to maintain law and order.

The police also filed a first information report, in which they named four people. Nearly 20 other people have also been mentioned in the FIR. No arrests have been made yet.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath, meanwhile, suspended the personnel and officials present at the meeting. “Taking a serious note of the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed that the SDM, CO [circle officer] and all police personnel present at the spot be suspended immediately and strictest action taken against the accused,” Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi was quoted as saying by PTI.

The incident sparked a political blamegame in the state. The Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party hit out at the UP government over the law and order situation. “The people in power are defying authorities openly,” the party tweeted. “A horrific incident that defied law and order in Ballia has come to light where a BJP leader shot and killed a young man Jai Prakash Pal in front of SDM and CO. The BJP leader also escaped after being shot in front of the police.”

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party leader Om Prakash Rajbhar also criticised the Adityanath government for the incident. “BJP leaders are killing people in the open,” he tweeted. “The fear of the law and administration has ended in UP.