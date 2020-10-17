A court in Mumbai on Saturday directed the police to file a first information report against actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel for allegedly trying to create communal tension through their tweets and interviews, Mumbai Mirror reported.

The order was passed by Magistrate Jaydeo Ghule based on a complaint filed by fitness instructor and casting director Munnawarali Sayyed.

The complainant said the sisters should be charged under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class) and 124A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code.

Sayyed also pointed to Ranaut’s comment comparing Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and her remarks on the Sushant Singh Rajput case. He said that an investigation was needed to ascertain the motive behind their tweets and to find out “who are the people backing such hatred to create communal tensions an sentiments against the government”.

The complainant also accused Ranaut of portraying the film industry as a hub of nepotism, communal bias and drugs, according to The Indian Express. He said that a divide was being created by artists belonging to different religions.

“Prima facie on perusal of the complaint and submissions, I found a cognisable offence has been committed by the accused,” the magistrate said. “Total allegations are based upon comment on electronic media – Twitter and interviews. The accused used social media like Twitter. The thorough investigation is necessary by the expert…search and seizure is necessary in this case.”

Earlier this week, the Karnataka Police filed an FIR against the actor for her tweet against farmers protesting the Centre’s new agriculture laws. She had referred to the protestors as “terrorists”.

Ranaut has made several controversial statements recently. The actor had become entangled in a row with the Maharashtra government after she said that Mumbai felt like Pakistan-occupied Kashmir to her and that she feared living in the city. She had also criticised the Mumbai Police for its handling of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The actor was given Y-plus security by the Centre.