The big news: Health minister admits to Covid-19 community transmission, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Centre’s panel said India may have about 106 active cases by February, and Sonia Gandhi said democracy is going through difficult times.
A look at the headlines right now:
- India witnessing Covid-19 community transmission in certain districts, admits health minister: Harsh Vardhan said the community spread of the virus was detected in parts of the country, but claimed this was limited to “certain districts occurring in a limited number of states”.
- India crossed Covid-19 peak, likely to have around 106 lakh active cases by February, says Centre’s panel: The expert committee stressed on the need to continue protective measures against the virus and said that India not imposed a lockdown in March, the virus could have claimed over 25 lakh lives by now.
- India’s democracy passing through most difficult times, says Congress chief Sonia Gandhi: In a video message posted from Congress’ official Twitter handle, Gandhi said her party’s aim was to keep fighting for the country.
- India’s coronavirus toll goes up by 1,033 to 1.14 lakh, tally nears 75 lakh: India’s active cases stood at 7,83,311, a decline from Saturday, while the recoveries reached 65,97,209. The recovery rate stood at 87.78% and the mortality rate was 1.52%.
- ‘Could have avoided those words’, says Amit Shah on Maharashtra governor’s letter to CM: Bhagat Singh Koshyari had asked Uddhav Thackeray if he had “turned secular” while questioning his decision to keep religious places in the state closed.
- TRP measuring body accuses Republic TV of misrepresentation: This came after Republic TV claimed the BARC had personally confirmed to it that there was no case of alleged malpractices against the network.
- Mizoram objects to temple construction in village on Tripura border, imposes Section 144: The government claimed the building of a temple in the area and the community’s activities could cause law and order problems.
- Attack on ‘The Caravan’ journalist: Press Club says police officer must be suspended: The Caravan said Ahan Penkar was attacked while he was reporting on a protest against the alleged rape and murder of a Dalit teenager in North Delhi.
Jammu and Kashmir gets new local body, state leaders wary of ‘depoliticisation’: Under the new arrangement, each district in the Union Territory will be divided into 14 territorial constituencies and the members of the council will be directly elected by voters.
- At least 12 dead, over 100 wounded in suicide car bombing in Afghanistan’s Ghor province: The attack, for which no one has claimed responsibility so far, took place near a police headquarters and other nearby government buildings in Firozkoh area.