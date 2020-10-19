A study by Britain’s Oxford University has found that a large number of coronavirus patients, who have been discharged from hospital, experience symptoms such as fatigue, breathlessness, depression and anxiety two to three months after contracting the infection, Reuters reported on Monday.

The research, named C-MORE, studied 58 patients admitted to the Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, with moderate to severe symptoms between March and May, according to The Echo.

The study, which has not been peer-reviewed by other scientists, found that some patients have abnormalities in multiple organs. The researchers believe that long-lasting or chronic inflammation could lead to severe problems for people who have survived the coronavirus.

Several researchers are carrying out studies in the area of “Long Covid” or the long-term impact of Covid-19 in patients. A report from the Britain’s National Institute for Health Research last week showed that “long Covid” may take the form of up to four syndromes, which may affect the body and mind both.

The research also found one common concern among patients – that the symptoms first arise in one organ such as the lung or the heart, subside and appear again in a different physiological area, according to Reuters. Some of the patients were also ill for more than seven months.

“This review highlights the detrimental physical and psychological impact that ongoing Covid is having on many people’s lives,” Elaine Maxwell, who led the “Living with Covid19” report, said.

A United Kingdom-based patient group called LongCovidSOS also cited data from King’s College London to say that 10% of coronavirus patients remained unwell after three weeks. It added that up to 5% of the patients may be ill for months.

The coronavirus has infected more than 3.98 crore people globally and killed 11,12,588, according to Johns Hopkins University. The worldwide recoveries have crossed 2.74 crore. The United Kingdom has reported more than 7.25 lakh cases and 43,736 deaths.