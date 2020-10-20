A look at the headlines right now:

Lockdown may have gone but virus has not, India cannot let its guard down, says Narendra Modi: The prime minister said that the coronavirus was still a threat and the fight against it could not slow down till a vaccine is developed.

Punjab passes three bills to counter Centre’s farm laws, jail term for people buying below MSP: One of the bills will check black-marketing of food grains. The state is the first in the country to have formally rejected the controversial laws.

UN human rights chief concerned about use of ‘vaguely defined laws’ against activists, NGOs in India: Michelle Bachelet raised her concerns over the recent shutting down of Amnesty International India, and the arrests of activists under UAPA. ‘Kashmir Times’ office in Srinagar sealed, editor vows to fight: Anuradha Bhasin, the executive editor of the newspaper, accused the administration of having a vendetta against the daily for taking a critical stance about government policies. NCW chief sparks row after meeting Maharashtra governor to discuss ‘rise in love jihad cases’: As Twitter users called for her to resign and dug out old tweets by her that are controversial, Rekha Sharma restricted access to her account.

CBI registers case to investigate allegations of TRP manipulation: The investigation agency stepped in after a complaint was filed in Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, former Assistant Commissioner of Police Iqbal Shaikh filed a civil case seeking to restrain Republic TV and its Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami from airing any material related to the Television Rating Points scam.

China says it has ‘taken note’ of Australia joining Malabar naval exercise: The Centre had on Monday announced that Australia will join the annual high-level Malabar naval exercises, which will now include all members of the ‘quad’.

Donald Trump says people are tired of listening to Covid expert ‘Fauci and all these idiots’: Top infectious diseases and health expert Anthony Fauci on Monday said a White House event on September 26 was a ‘super spreader’.

Mumbai court acquits 20 Tablighi Jamaat attendees charged with violating lockdown orders: The court noted that there wasn’t an “iota of evidence” against them. Hindu groups express anger over tweet by Kamala Harris’ niece showing her as Goddess Durga: The image showed Harris killing Trump, depicted as the buffalo demon Mahishasura, with a trident. Joe Biden was the goddess’ vehicle.

