The Mumbai Police on Wednesday summoned actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel in connection with a first information report lodged against them, ANI reported. The police have asked the sisters to appear before the investigating officer on October 26 and 27.

A court in Mumbai had on October 17 directed the police to file a first information report against Ranaut and Chandel for allegedly trying to create communal tension through their tweets and interviews. The case was lodged at Mumbai’s Bandra Police Station.

The complainant said the sisters should be charged under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class) and 124A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code.

The complaint was filed by fitness instructor and casting director Munnawarali Sayyed, who had pointed to Ranaut’s comment comparing Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and her remarks on the Sushant Singh Rajput case. He said that an investigation was needed to ascertain the motive behind their tweets and to find out “who are the people backing such hatred to create communal tensions and sentiments against the government”.

Sayyed had also claimed that Chandel had made “objectionable comments on social media to spread communal tension between two religious groups”, according to the Hindustan Times.

Ranaut has made several controversial statements recently. Earlier this week, the Karnataka Police filed an FIR against the actor for her tweet against farmers protesting the Centre’s new agriculture laws. She had referred to the protestors as “terrorists”.

The actor had become entangled in a row with the Maharashtra government after she said that Mumbai felt like Pakistan-occupied Kashmir to her and that she feared living in the city. She had also criticised the Mumbai Police for its handling of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The actor was given Y-plus security by the Centre.