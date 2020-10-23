Coronavirus: India records 54,366 new cases, toll rises to 1,17,306
The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday granted full approval to the antiviral drug remdesivir as a treatment for patients hospitalised with Covid-19.
India recorded 54,366 new coronavirus cases on Friday, taking its tally to 77,61,312. The toll from the pandemic stood at 1,17,306 with 690 deaths. There are 6,95,509 active cases, 69,48,497 recoveries, and the recovery rate stood at 89.20%.
Covaxin, the coronavirus vaccine being developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research, was cleared for the third phase of clinical trials.
Globally, the disease has affected more than 4.16 crore people and killed 11,35,880, according to Johns Hopkins University. The worldwide recoveries have crossed 2.82 crore.
9.56 am: Credit Suisse Group AG’s 2020 Global Wealth Report released on Thursday reveals that household wealth largely held up and even increased in China and India amid the coronavirus crisis, reports Bloomberg.
“Given the damage inflicted by Covid-19 on the global economy, it seems remarkable that household wealth has emerged relatively unscathed,” says economist Anthony Shorrocks, one of the report’s authors.
9.52 am: France Prime Minister Jean Castex has announced that an overnight curfew will be extended to dozens more areas to slow the spread of coronavirus, reports BBC. “The coming weeks will be hard and the number of deaths will continue to rise,” Castex told a press conference on Thursday. “If we fail to stop the pandemic, we will be facing a dire situation and we will have to mull much tougher measures.”
9.50 am: Russia’s Sputnik-V coronavirus vaccine will be tested in India on 100 volunteers, says the Drugs Controller General of India, according to ANI.
Russia’s sovereign wealth fund, the Russian Direct Investment Fund or RDIF, and Dr Reddy’s had agreed to collaborate on the clinical trials and distribution of the Sputnik V vaccine in India in September. Under the partnership, Dr Reddy’s will conduct the clinical trials, and subject to regulatory approval, distribute the finished vaccine in India. RDIF, which is marketing the Sputnik V, will supply 100 million doses to Dr Reddy’s.
9.47 am: Congress leader P Chidambaram says the Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das, the Securities and Exchange Board of India chief and Department of Economic Affairs secretary have tried to “talk up” the economy. Das had said India is “at the doorstep of the revival process” from the coronavirus pandemic.
Chidambaram takes a swipe at them, saying he wishes the economy was a “circus lion” that would respond to the stick of the ringmaster. “The three distinguished men should tell the FM, in unison, that the vast majority of the people do not have the money or the inclination to buy goods and services,” he adds.
9.45 am: Dr Randeep Guleria, Director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, says air pollution added with coronavirus infection and lung complications can possibly lead to serious consequences, reports ANI.
“Swine flu also shows a spike during winter months and it is likely that Covid-19 would also do the same,” Guleria adds. “Coming to air pollution, there is data that shows air pollution may also lead to a higher prevalence of Covid-19. This is based on the study being done in the last few months in Italy and China.”
9.22 am: Covaxin, the coronavirus vaccine being developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research, has been cleared for the third phase of clinical trials, NDTV reports. The Hyderabad-based vaccine maker had applied for permission to the Drugs Controller General of India on October 2.
9.20 am: United States President Donald Trump claimed his government will release a vaccine against the coronavirus “within weeks”.
“We have a vaccine that’s coming, it’s ready, it’s going to be announced within weeks,” Trump said at last presidential debate in Nashville, which was moderated by NBC’s Kristen Welker. “It will be distributed very quickly.”
9.18 am: The United States Food and Drug Administration on Thursday granted full approval to the antiviral drug remdesivir as a treatment for patients hospitalised with Covid-19, AFP reports. The drug was given conditional authorisation in May. Gilead said the drug, sold under the brand name Veklury, was the only specific treatment for Covid-19 approved so far under a more rigorous process.
- India recorded 55,839 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 77,06,946. The toll from the pandemic stood at 1,16,616 with 702 deaths.
- The Centre restored all existing visas with immediate effect except tourist visas, electronic visas and medical visas, eight months after their suspension following a nationwide lockdown to check the spread of the coronavirus.
- The Serum Institute of India has entered into an agreement with German pharmaceutical company Merck and New York-based non-profit health research organisation IAVI to develop a treatment for people who are infected with the coronavirus. The aim is to develop SARS-CoV-2 neutralising monoclonal antibodies that could help keep people healthy after they have been infected.
- Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that coronavirus vaccines in the state will be free of cost. These announcements came amid a row over the Bharatiya Janata Party promising free vaccines in Bihar ahead of the Assembly elections.
- Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi said he has tested positive for the coronavirus. His announcement came days before the state Assembly elections are scheduled to begin, while hectic campaigning continues.
- A day after Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro cancelled plans to buy a potential Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine from China, Beijing’s foreign ministry defended its research and development facilities.Addressing a media briefing, China’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian claimed that research and development of the country’s vaccines are spoken of highly by various countries. He said four Chinese vaccines are currently in the phase three clinical trial stage.