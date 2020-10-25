Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on Sunday announced that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Asymptomatic. Feeling very much alright,” he tweeted. “Have alerted those who came in contact in recent days. Will continue to work from isolation. Work in RBI will go on normally. I am in touch with all deputy governors and other officers through VC [video conference] and telephone.”

On Wednesday, the central bank chief spoke at an event to release Portraits of Power: Half a Century of Being at Ringside, an autobiography of NK Singh, chairman of the 15th Finance Commission.

India reported 50,129 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its tally to 78,64,811 – the second highest behind the United States. It also reported 578 deaths, taking the total to 1,18,534.