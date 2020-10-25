The big news: Uddhav Thackeray dares BJP to topple Maharashtra government, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Chirag Paswan threatened to jail Nitish Kumar if elected, and Omar Abdullah asked RS Prasad to not second-guess SC verdict on Article 370.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Shiv Sena’s Hindutva not about ‘clanging pots, utensils,’ Uddhav Thackeray to BJP on secularism jibe: The Maharashtra chief minister also dared the saffron party to topple his 11-month-old government.
- Chirag Paswan calls for ‘Nitish-free government’, says will send him to jail if elected to power in Bihar elections: Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav took a dig at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s vitality, saying he was ‘running out of steam’ and had become ‘completely energyless’.
- Omar Abdullah takes a swipe at Ravi Shankar Prasad, asks him not to presume what SC would say on Article 370: Prasad had asserted that Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370 will not be restored as it was revoked following constitutional procedures.
- RBI chief Shaktikanta Das tests positive for coronavirus: India reported 50,129 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its tally to 78,64,811. Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to observe restraint during the festival season to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Meanwhile, Delhi health minister claimed that the coronavirus situation in Delhi is under control amid rise in cases.
- RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat says ‘opportunists unleashed organised violence’ in name of CAA protests: He also said that ‘rioters and opportunists’ were, however, putting in effort to ‘reignite the conflict’.
- Want border tensions with China to end, but will not let go off an inch of land, says Rajnath Singh: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said Mohan Bhagwat was ‘just scared’ to accept that China has taken our land in Ladakh after the latter said India needs to be more powerful than Beijing in terms of military preparedness, economic conditions, international relations. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh BJP chief claimed that Modi has fixed date of war with China and Pakistan.
- Times Now asked to air apology to activist for derogatory remarks during 2018 debate: The News Broadcasting Standards Authority said the channel referred to Sanjukta Basu in its shows as ‘Hindu hater’, ‘vile troll’.
- Executives of Republic TV, two other channels wanted in TRP scam, Mumbai Police tells court: News Nation and Mahamovie are the two other channels formally named in the case.
- Joe Biden criticises Trump for his India’s ‘filthy air’ comments, says ‘not how you talk about friends’: The Democratic presidential candidate said he will put respect back at the centre of US’ foreign policy.
- Samsung group Chairman Lee Kun-hee dies at 78: The company did not specify the exact cause of Lee’s death, but he had been bedridden since a heart attack in 2014.