Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday announced that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

“I have tested positive for Covid-19. My health condition is fine. As a precautionary measure, I have got admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on the advice of doctors,” Pawar said in a tweet. He also asked party workers not to worry about his health and that he would be back after a brief period of rest.

माझी कोरोनाची चाचणी पॉझिटिव्ह आली असून प्रकृती उत्तम आहे. सावधतेचा उपाय म्हणून डॉक्टरांच्या सल्ल्याने ब्रीच कॅन्डी रुग्णालयात दाखल झालो आहे. — Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) October 26, 2020

राज्यातील नागरिक, राष्ट्रवादी काँग्रेसह राज्यातील सर्व राजकीय पक्षांचे नेते, पदाधिकारी, कार्यकर्ते यांना विनंती आहे की, काळजी करण्याचं काहीही कारण नाही. माझी प्रकृती उत्तम असून थोड्या विश्रांतीनंतर मी लवकरच आपल्यासोबत पुन्हा कार्यरत होईन. — Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) October 26, 2020

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that Pawar’s family members had also undergone Covid-19 tests and they tested negative, PTI reported.

The state’s Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad was among several people who tweeted prayers for Pawar’s recovery.

आपण लवकर बरे व्हावेत हीच प्रार्थना @AjitPawarSpeaks praying for Ur speedy recovery get well soon https://t.co/2ciPCe7yjr — Dr.Jitendra Awhad (@Awhadspeaks) October 26, 2020

On Saturday, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis tested positive for the coronavirus.

Several Union ministers, including Home Minister Amit Shah, had earlier tested positive for the coronavirus. So had Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and his Health Minister B Sriramulu, Forest Minister Anand Singh, Tourism Minister CT Ravi and Agriculture Minister BC Patil. Congress leader Siddaramaiah had also tested positive.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendar Jain had also earlier been found infected. The list includes Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, as well as Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Meanwhile, India’s coronavirus count rose to 79,09,959 on Monday as it reported 45,148 new cases in 24 hours. The country’s death toll rose by 480 to 1,19,014.