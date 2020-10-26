Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held talks with United States Secretary of Defence Mark T Esper on Monday, a day ahead of the 2+2 ministerial talks between the two countries.

“Today’s discussions will add new vigour to India-US defence relations and mutual cooperation,” Singh tweeted after the discussions.

Earlier in the day, Esper and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo were accorded the Guard of Honour at the South Block upon their arrival in the country. Pompeo and Esper will hold the third edition of the 2+2 ministerial talks with their Indian counterparts – Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Singh – on Tuesday. They will also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India is delighted to host the US Secretary of Defence, Dr. Mark Esper. Our talks today were fruitful, aimed at further deepening defence cooperation in a wide range of areas.



Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane, Indian Air Force chief RKS Bhadauria and Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh were also present at the meeting.

The agenda for the dialogues include regional security cooperation, defence information sharing, military-to-military interactions and defence trade. New Delhi and Washington may sign the Exchange and Cooperation Agreement, or BECA, during the talks. It largely pertains to geospatial intelligence, and sharing information on maps and satellite images for defence.

The two sides agreed during Modi’s visit to Washington DC in June 2017 to hold discussions in this new format. The first two 2+2 talks were held in New Delhi in September 2018 and Washington DC in 2019.