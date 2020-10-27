The big news: Facebook India’s executive quits after row over hate speech, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: US, India urge Pakistan to take immediate action against terrorism; Narendra Modi says dynastic corruption has become part of many states.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Facebook India’s public policy head Ankhi Das steps down after being accused of political bias: The social media platform said Das has decided to quit to pursue her interest in public service.
- India, US urge Pakistan to take immediate and irreversible action against terrorism: The two sides also signed a key military agreement. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stepped up the Trump administration’s anti-China message and said his country will stand with India in its efforts to guard its sovereignty and liberty.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi says ‘dynastic corruption’ has become part of political culture in many states: Modi said corruption was not a standalone issue as economic offences, drugs, money laundering, terrorism and terror-funding were all inter-linked.
- 21-year-old woman in Haryana shot dead outside Faridabad college, both accused arrested: The woman’s family accused her former classmate of harassing her for several months.
- Centre notifies new laws allowing anyone to buy land in J&K: The government said the “permanent resident of the state” clause has been omitted now.
- Nitish Kumar government ‘drunk on power’, vote for change, says Sonia Gandhi ahead of Phase 1 voting: Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav said Kumar’s “nine children jibe” was also an attack on Narendra Modi.
- Supreme Court asks Allahabad HC to monitor CBI inquiry in Hathras gangrape case: The bench, however, left the question of transfer of trial outside Uttar Pradesh open until the investigation is completed.
- Maharashtra government to probe alleged exam scam during Devendra Fadnavis’ tenure, says minister: The irregularities were first flagged six months ago after Ahmednagar District Collector Rahul Dwivedi submitted a 12-page report.
- Centre extends “Unlock 5” guidelines till November 30: India’s coronavirus count rose to 79,46,429 as it reported 36,470 new cases in a day. The country’s toll rose by 488 to 1,19,502. Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 4.34 crore people and killed 11,58,882.
- US Senate confirms Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court, Trump calls it ‘momentous day’: This gives the court a 6-3 conservative majority just days before the November 3 presidential election.