Delhi witnessed the coldest October this year since 1962, in terms of mean minimum temperature, PTI reported on Saturday, citing the India Meteorological Department data.

The mean minimum temperature in October this year was 17.2 degrees Celsius, the least in 58 years. In 1962, the mean minimum temperature was recorded at 16.9 degrees Celsius, India Meteorological Department said. The normal minimum temperature for this time of the year is 19 degrees Celsius, according to the weather department.

On Thursday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 12.5 degrees Celsius – the lowest in the month of October in 26 years. On October 31, 1994, Delhi had recorded lowest temperature of 12.3 degrees Celsius.

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the India Meteorological Department’s regional forecasting center, told PTI that the absence of cloud cover was a major reason for such low minimum temperatures this year. “Clouds trap some of the outgoing infrared radiation and radiate it back downward, warming the ground,” Srivastava said. “Another reason is calm winds, which allow formation of mist and fog.”