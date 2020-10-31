Sean Connery, the first and by many accounts the best James Bond, died on Saturday at the age of 90. Connery was in the Bahamas and died in his sleep, BBC reported.

The Scottish actor first appeared as Ian Fleming’s British spy in Dr No (1962). Connery played agent 007 in six more films, culminating in Never Say Never Again (1983).

His career included popular non-Bond movies, including The Untouchables (1987), Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989), The Hunt for Red October (1990), The Rock (1996) and Entrapment (1999).

Connery was born Thomas Sean Connery into a working-class family in Edinburgh on August 25, 1930. He dropped out of school at the age of 13 and worked a series of odd jobs, including delivering milk, polishing coffins and posing as a model at the Edinburgh College of Art, a BBC obituary

noted.

In 1953, Connery moved to London and picked up minor roles in plays, films and television shows. His first leading role was as a boxer in the 1957 movie Blood Money.

Connery was chosen to play James Bond over Richard Burton, Cary Grant and Rex Harrison. The success of Dr No in 1962 set him on the path to global stardom. In between playing the martini-swilling secret agent, Connery headlined Alfred Hitchcock’s thriller Marnie (1964) and Sidney Lumet’s World War II drama The Hill (1965).

After opting out of the Bond franchise in the 1980s – he was replaced by Roger Moore – Connery appeared in such films as The Man Who Would Be King (1975), Time Bandits (1981) and The Name of the Rose (1986). He won a supporting actor Oscar for his role as an Irish policeman in Brian De Palma’s The Untouchables.

Connery was knighted in 2000. The knighthood “was reportedly held up by the Labour government because of his support for Scottish independence”, BBC noted.

Among those paying tribute to Connery on Twitter was Nicola Sturgeon, leader of the Scottish National Party.

Sir Sean Connery has died at the age of 90. He was the first actor to play James Bond on the big screen in Dr. No in 1962, From Russia With Love, Goldfinger, Thunderball, You Only Live Twice and Diamonds Are Forever followed. pic.twitter.com/VaFPHCM5Ou — James Bond (@007) October 31, 2020

How infinitely sad to hear the news Sir Sean Connery has passed away. He and Roger were friends for many decades and Roger always maintained Sean was the best ever James Bond. RIP — Sir Roger Moore (Legacy) (@sirrogermoore) October 31, 2020

1/ I was heartbroken to learn this morning of the passing of Sir Sean Connery. Our nation today mourns one of her best loved sons.

https://t.co/76UGDptARp — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) October 31, 2020

Every day on set with #SeanConnery was an object lesson in how to act on screen. But all that charisma and power- that was utterly unique to Sean . RIP that great man , that great actor . https://t.co/W8MQrFYlJ0 — Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) October 31, 2020

I grew up idolizing #SeanConnery. A legend on screen, and off. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/OU9QEy5fTB — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) October 31, 2020

RIP Sir Sean Connery.. a trailblazer, a true legend and a gentleman https://t.co/hkLwouejZI — Robert Carlyle (@robertcarlyle_) October 31, 2020