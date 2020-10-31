A look at the headlines right now:

Adiyanath promises to pass ‘love jihad’ laws in Uttar Pradesh, issues ‘Ram naam satya’ warning: The chief minister said that the Allahabad High Court said in its judgement that religious conversion should not be done for marriage. Kamal Nath moves Supreme Court challenging EC’s decision to revoke his star campaigner status: Senior lawyer Vivek Tankha said the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister would seek an urgent hearing on the plea. Actor Sean Connery dies at 90: He headlined seven James Bond movies, starting with ‘Dr No’ in 1962. BJP’s free vaccine promise in Bihar not a violation of poll code, says Election Commission: The party had faced strong criticism for announcing free coronavirus vaccines for Bihar while campaigning. India reports 48,268 new coronavirus cases in the last day, tally crosses 81 lakh: The United States recorded more than 1 lakh infections in a day, highest ever for any country. Ex-finance secretary says Nirmala Sitharaman insisted on his transfer, had ‘preconceived notions’: SC Garg said not only their personal relationship had soured but their professional relationship also was not productive as well. ‘Should we apologise for expecting soldiers’ safety?’ Shashi Tharoor hits back at BJP on Pulwama: Earlier in the day, PM Modi had said that the Pakistan minister’s comment on the attack ‘reveals true face of Opposition’. After Punjab, Rajasthan government introduces three bills to counter Centre’s farm laws: Apart from them, the Ashok Gehlot-led government also introduced the Code of Procedure (Rajasthan Amendment) Bill 2020. Naseeruddin Shah, Teesta Setalvad among 100 to condemn France attacks, remarks by Muslim leaders: Over 100 Indians said they were disturbed by the convoluted logic of some self-appointed guardians of Indian Muslims in rationalising cold-blooded murder. At average minimum temperature of 17.2 degrees, Delhi witnesses coldest October in 58 years: On Thursday, the Capital had recorded a minimum temperature of 12.5 degrees Celsius – the lowest in the month of October in 26 years.