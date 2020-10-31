The big news: ‘Love jihad’ laws in Uttar Pradesh soon, says Adityanath, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Kamal Nath moved the Supreme Court against EC’s order revoking his ‘star campaigner’ status, and James Bond actor Sean Connery died at 90.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Adiyanath promises to pass ‘love jihad’ laws in Uttar Pradesh, issues ‘Ram naam satya’ warning: The chief minister said that the Allahabad High Court said in its judgement that religious conversion should not be done for marriage.
- Kamal Nath moves Supreme Court challenging EC’s decision to revoke his star campaigner status: Senior lawyer Vivek Tankha said the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister would seek an urgent hearing on the plea.
- Actor Sean Connery dies at 90: He headlined seven James Bond movies, starting with ‘Dr No’ in 1962.
- BJP’s free vaccine promise in Bihar not a violation of poll code, says Election Commission: The party had faced strong criticism for announcing free coronavirus vaccines for Bihar while campaigning.
- India reports 48,268 new coronavirus cases in the last day, tally crosses 81 lakh: The United States recorded more than 1 lakh infections in a day, highest ever for any country.
- Ex-finance secretary says Nirmala Sitharaman insisted on his transfer, had ‘preconceived notions’: SC Garg said not only their personal relationship had soured but their professional relationship also was not productive as well.
- ‘Should we apologise for expecting soldiers’ safety?’ Shashi Tharoor hits back at BJP on Pulwama: Earlier in the day, PM Modi had said that the Pakistan minister’s comment on the attack ‘reveals true face of Opposition’.
- After Punjab, Rajasthan government introduces three bills to counter Centre’s farm laws: Apart from them, the Ashok Gehlot-led government also introduced the Code of Procedure (Rajasthan Amendment) Bill 2020.
- Naseeruddin Shah, Teesta Setalvad among 100 to condemn France attacks, remarks by Muslim leaders: Over 100 Indians said they were disturbed by the convoluted logic of some self-appointed guardians of Indian Muslims in rationalising cold-blooded murder.
- At average minimum temperature of 17.2 degrees, Delhi witnesses coldest October in 58 years: On Thursday, the Capital had recorded a minimum temperature of 12.5 degrees Celsius – the lowest in the month of October in 26 years.