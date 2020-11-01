A look at the headlines right now:

Hizbul Mujahideen chief Saifullah killed in gunfight with security forces, say police: One militant associated with Saifullah was also apprehended during the gunfight in Srinagar, the police said.

After UP, Haryana also considering ‘legal provisions’ against ‘love jihad’, says Manohar Lal Khattar: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said a law against religious conversions was paramount to ‘save young girls’.

Trying to be ‘BJP lite’ will end up making Congress zero, says Shashi Tharoor: The Congress leader said the principle of secularism was in danger in India and the ruling dispensation may even try to remove the word from the Constitution. ‘Woman with self respect would kill herself if she were raped,’ claims Congress leader in Kerala: Health Minister KK Shailaja condemned Mullappally Ramachandran’s remarks and said they reflected his his mindset about women.

GST collections cross Rs 1-lakh-crore in October – a first in eight months: The revenue for October is 10% higher than Rs 95,379 crore collected in the same month last year.

Bihar polls’ voter turnout in first phase shows ‘huge gains’ for NDA government, says PM Modi: The first phase of the state polls were conducted on October 28, with 55.68% recorded turnout.

Assam-Mizoram border row continues, blockade on National Highway enters fourth day: Assam alleged ‘bunker-like structures’ were being set up inside its territory by Mizoram.

Hindu Sena defaces signboard of Islamic Centre in Delhi: The group claimed it was angry at the Muslim community for their ‘terrorist activities’ in France and elsewhere in India.

J&K administration declares Roshni Act ‘null and void’, says will retrieve land in six months: The government said the complete identities of all ministers, legislators, bureaucrats, government officials who benefitted from the scheme will be made public. There was a complete shutdown in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday to protest against new land laws.

Chhattisgarh constable arrested, dismissed from post for allegedly burning toddler with cigarettes: He also allegedly thrashed and abused the baby’s mother before he went missing.

