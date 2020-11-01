The big news: Hizbul Mujahideen chief killed in Srinagar gunfight, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Haryana may also create law against ‘love jihad’, the CM said, and Shashi Tharoor said Congress was not pursuing a ‘soft Hindutva’ politics.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Hizbul Mujahideen chief Saifullah killed in gunfight with security forces, say police: One militant associated with Saifullah was also apprehended during the gunfight in Srinagar, the police said.
- After UP, Haryana also considering ‘legal provisions’ against ‘love jihad’, says Manohar Lal Khattar: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said a law against religious conversions was paramount to ‘save young girls’.
- Trying to be ‘BJP lite’ will end up making Congress zero, says Shashi Tharoor: The Congress leader said the principle of secularism was in danger in India and the ruling dispensation may even try to remove the word from the Constitution.
- ‘Woman with self respect would kill herself if she were raped,’ claims Congress leader in Kerala: Health Minister KK Shailaja condemned Mullappally Ramachandran’s remarks and said they reflected his his mindset about women.
- GST collections cross Rs 1-lakh-crore in October – a first in eight months: The revenue for October is 10% higher than Rs 95,379 crore collected in the same month last year.
- Bihar polls’ voter turnout in first phase shows ‘huge gains’ for NDA government, says PM Modi: The first phase of the state polls were conducted on October 28, with 55.68% recorded turnout.
- Assam-Mizoram border row continues, blockade on National Highway enters fourth day: Assam alleged ‘bunker-like structures’ were being set up inside its territory by Mizoram.
- Hindu Sena defaces signboard of Islamic Centre in Delhi: The group claimed it was angry at the Muslim community for their ‘terrorist activities’ in France and elsewhere in India.
- J&K administration declares Roshni Act ‘null and void’, says will retrieve land in six months: The government said the complete identities of all ministers, legislators, bureaucrats, government officials who benefitted from the scheme will be made public. There was a complete shutdown in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday to protest against new land laws.
- Chhattisgarh constable arrested, dismissed from post for allegedly burning toddler with cigarettes: He also allegedly thrashed and abused the baby’s mother before he went missing.