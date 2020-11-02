A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Delhi to ban manufacturing industry in new industrial areas, says Arvind Kejriwal: Meanwhile, the NGT issued notices to the environment ministry and four states on a plea seeking a ban on firecrackers, while Rajasthan banned the sale of firecrackers ahead of Diwali. Stubble burning caused 40% of Delhi’s air pollution on Sunday, highest this season, according to SAFAR.
  2. At least 22 dead, over 20 injured in attack on Kabul University: The incident took place when the university was hosting a book fair at the campus, which was attended by a number of dignitaries.
  3. Rajasthan becomes second state to pass three bills to counter Central farms laws: The Rajasthan Assembly passed the three bills by voice vote after a marathon nine-hour-long debate.
  4. NDA strengthens its position in Rajya Sabha after eight BJP candidates from UP elected unopposed: Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party’s Ramji Gautam won the other two seats from Uttar Pradesh.
  5. Home secretary, health ministry officials hold coronavirus review meeting with Delhi government: Festivals and a laxity in following protocol were behind the surge in coronavirus cases in Delhi, the Centre said. The WHO chief, meanwhile, went into quarantine as he was in contact with a coronavirus patient. The finance secretary indicated that the Centre was likely to announce another stimulus package.
  6. Attorney general declines consent to initiate contempt against Andhra CM for making allegations about SC judge: KK Venugopal said Chief Justice SA Bobde is ‘seized of the matter’ and well aware of the of the nature of allegations against Justice NV Ramana.
  7. Delhi court to resume final hearing in Priya Ramani-MJ Akbar defamation case on November 10: Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vishal Pahuja fixed the date of hearing after both the parties appeared before him.
  8. Judges need to be educated on gender sensitisation, says attorney general on HC’s ‘tie rakhi’ order: The Madhya Pradesh High Court had directed the accused in a sexual assault case to get a rakhi tied by the complainant as a bail condition.
  9. Priyanca Radhakrishnan becomes first person of Indian origin to be appointed minister in New Zealand: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern also appointed an openly gay man as her deputy and a woman with a tattoo as the foreign minister.
  10. Toll rises to 81 in earthquake in Turkey and Greece, over 900 injured: The country’s disaster and emergency authority said 740 people have been discharged so far.