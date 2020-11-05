The Punjab Police on Wednesday claimed to have solved Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder Singh’s murder case, with the arrest of 11 accused, reported PTI. Singh was shot dead at his office on October 16 in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district.

Deputy Inspector General (Ferozepur Range) Hardial Singh Mann, in a statement, said some gangsters were involved in the murder. The accused are being questioned to establish the motive behind the killing, the police officer said.

The bike used in the crime has also been recovered. The police initially interrogated criminals Sukhraj Singh and Ravinder Singh, who were brought in on a production warrant for the murder. The questioning revealed that the Shaurya Chakra awardee was killed on the orders of one Sukh Bhikariwal.

The police said Bhikariwal hired two criminals, Sukhdeep Singh and Gurjit Singh, for the crime. A manhunt has been initiated to nab Bhikariwal, Sukhdeep Singh and Gurjit Singh.

Mann cited CCTV footage that showed the two assailants arrived on a motorcycle to kill Balwinder Singh. The vehicle was later thrown into the Sutlej river. After the crime, Sukhdeep Singh and Gurjit Singh fled to Ludhiana.

“During their stay in the Salem Tibri area in Ludhiana, they were sheltered by their local accomplices,” the police said, according to The Tribune. “They kept on changing their hideouts. We have nabbed those who gave them mobiles, food and money. So far, 11 accused have been arrested in the case and three are absconding.”

Among those arrested are Akashdeep, Ravinder Singh Dhillon, Rakesh Kumar, Ravi Kumar, Manpreet Singh, Jobanjeet Singh, Chand Kumar Bhatian, Jagjeet Singh, and Prabhjit Singh.

After the killing, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had ordered a probe by a Special Investigation Team.

Balwinder Singh has fought against Khalistani militants in the state for years. A communist, Singh was against religious radicalisation and opposed the Khalistani movement. He trained his family to use arms and fight militants.

He has been attacked by terrorists as many as 16 times in the past. According to a government citation, Singh and his family had survived a deadly attack in September 1990.

In 1993, the Ministry of Defence awarded him the Shaurya Chakra for his exemplary courage. His bravery earned him international acclaim. He was once featured in a National Geographic documentary too. Last year, the state government had withdrawn Singh’s security cover on the recommendation of Tarn Taran police, said his brother.