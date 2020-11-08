A look at the top headlines right now:

  1. ‘Don’t see blue or red states, but United States,’ says US President-elect Joe Biden at his victory speech: Meanwhile, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris said that she may be the first woman to occupy the second-highest office in the country but will not be the last. Indian PM Narendra Modi and other world leaders have congratulated Biden and Harris.
  2. Common people may have to wait for a Covid-19 vaccine till 2022, says AIIMS director: He also said that the virus would not ‘vanish with vaccination’ but is likely to help with rapid herd immunity. 
  3. Demonetisation helped ‘crony capitalist friends’, claims Rahul Gandhi; PM calls it ‘boost to transparency’: The Congress is observing the fourth anniversary of demonetisation as ‘Vishwasghaat Diwas [Betrayal Day]’.
  4. Four security forces personnel, three suspected militants killed in gunfight in J&K’s Kupwara: The Indian Army said a joint operation was on, and a weapon and two bags were recovered.
  5. Air quality in five NCR cities remains ‘severe’ with high PM2.5 and PM10 levels: Particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns (or about a ten-thousandth of an inch) is particularly dangerous to human health.
  6. Haryana revokes complete ban on firecrackers on Diwali, allows it for two hours: Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the decision was taken in compliance with the National Green Tribunal’s guidelines.
  7. Arnab Goswami claims he is not being allowed to speak to lawyers; moved to prison for using phone: The journalist was arrested last week in connection with a 2018 suicide case.
  8. Facebook flags Himanta Biswa Sarma’s post about ‘pro-Pakistan’ slogans as false information: The social media giant said that the video was analysed by independent fact-checkers.
  9. India, China agree to ensure restraint along border at eighth round of military talks: The high-level meeting was held on Friday in Leh district’s Chushul village.
  10. Punjab MPs meet Amit Shah seeking restoration of train services amid protests against new farm laws: The train blockade has disrupted the supply of essential commodities to Punjab.