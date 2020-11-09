A look at the top headlines right now:

Pfizer says its Covid-19 vaccine 90% effective in latest trial: The firm said it cannot apply for emergency use authorisation by the Food and Drug Administration just based on the efficacy results. Lokniti-CSDS survey comparison shows jump in Opposition alliance’s predicted vote share: The survey also showed an increase in preference for Tejashwi Yadav to become the chief minister. NGT bans firecrackers in National Capital Region till November 30: The ban will also apply to all cities and towns in the country where the average of ambient air quality in November fell below ‘poor’ category. Punjab withdraws general consent to CBI for investigations: On Thursday, Jharkhand had withdrawn the blanket consent given to the agency. Arnab Goswami denied interim bail by Bombay HC, asked to approach lower court: It said that the decision will not have any effect on the proceedings in the lower court. Will hold tricolour, Jammu and Kashmir’s flag together, says Mehbooba Mufti: The PDP chief said that as an MLA, her faith in the Constitution of the erstwhile state and the sovereignty and integrity of India are inseparable. China holding off sending congratulations to Joe Biden for winning US polls: The country’s foreign ministry said they understand the presidential election result will be determined following US laws and procedures. Notice issued to Republic TV, Times Now on Bollywood producers’ plea on ‘irresponsible reporting’: The Delhi High Court asked media channels to ensure that defamatory content is not displayed on their channels or on social media platforms. Commission to monitor air quality lists urgent steps: This came as Delhi suffered from ‘severe’ air quality for fifth consecutive day, and the situation is unlikely to improve. In drugs case, NCB raids actor Arjun Rampal’s residence, asks him to join inquiry on November 11: Meanwhile, Bollywood producer Firoz Nadiadwala’s wife has been sent to judicial custody till November 23.