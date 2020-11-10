Security forces on Tuesday killed two suspected militants in a gunfight in Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir. The gunfight is still under way.

A joint team of the Indian Army’s 34 Rashtriya Rifles, the police and the Central Reserve Police Force launched a cordon and search operation in Kutpora area of Shopian after receiving specific information about the presence of militants there, reported Greater Kashmir, citing a police official.

The officer said the militants opened fire on the joint team as they neared the suspected spot. The security forces retaliated, resulting in the encounter. The police added that the militants were repeatedly told to surrender but they refused.

The identity of the slain militants is yet to be ascertained, the police said, according to PTI.

Meanwhile, internet services have been cut off in Shopian district as a precautionary measure.

Recent fights

On November 8, three soldiers, one Border Security Force officer, and three suspected militants were killed during a gunfight in Kupwara district. Last week, two suspected militants were killed, while another surrendered before security forces during an overnight gunfight in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

On November 1, Hizbul Mujahideen’s new operations commander Saifullah was killed in a gunfight with security forces in Srinagar, the police said. Five militants were killed in two separate gunfights on October 20 with security forces in Pulwama and Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.