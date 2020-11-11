A look at the headlines right now:

Modi recalls BJP’s rise in Bihar victory speech: The prime minister added that the people of Bihar had voted for the NDA because it made development a goal. Online news platforms, streaming services such as Netflix now under I&B ministry’s regulation: The government amended the (Allocation of Business) Rules, 1961, to make the changes, which come into effect immediately. Arnab Goswami released from Mumbai jail after Supreme Court order: Earlier in the day, the Republic TV editor-in-chief was granted bail in a 2018 abetment to suicide case. Stone crushers in Delhi-NCR to be closed till November 17 as air quality deteriorates: The Central Pollution Control Board also directed Punjab and Haryana to check stubble burning. SC dismisses challenge to Calcutta HC firecracker ban, says preserving life more important than festivals: The court said that anything improving life for senior citizens and people with comorbidities should be encouraged during the Covid-19 pandemic. All of Hong Kong’s Opposition politicians quit after China passes resolution removing four members: This is the first time since the region was handed over to China in 1997 that the city’s legislature will have no opposing voice. Delhi High Court pulls up AAP government for relaxing norm as coronavirus cases surge in Capital: The court directed the government to file a status report by November 18 on the steps taken in the last two weeks to control the spread of infection. ‘Government should work out logistics to make Pfizer vaccine available,’ says Rahul Gandhi: On Tuesday, the Union health secretary said the government has been in talks with the US-based drug maker. LSR student from Telangana did not submit documents to avail scholarship, says central body: Aishwarya Reddy was offered the Inspire Scholarship for Higher Education (SHE) under the Innovation in Science Pursuit for Inspired Research (INSPIRE) scheme. Donald Trump’s son urges people to vote a week after US elections, trolled on Twitter: The tweet was deleted soon but social media users shared screenshots of it.