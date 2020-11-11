The big news: On Bihar victory, PM Modi says development only poll plank, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Centre brought online news, streaming platforms under its ambit, and Arnab Goswami got bail in the abetment to suicide case.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Modi recalls BJP’s rise in Bihar victory speech: The prime minister added that the people of Bihar had voted for the NDA because it made development a goal.
- Online news platforms, streaming services such as Netflix now under I&B ministry’s regulation: The government amended the (Allocation of Business) Rules, 1961, to make the changes, which come into effect immediately.
- Arnab Goswami released from Mumbai jail after Supreme Court order: Earlier in the day, the Republic TV editor-in-chief was granted bail in a 2018 abetment to suicide case.
- Stone crushers in Delhi-NCR to be closed till November 17 as air quality deteriorates: The Central Pollution Control Board also directed Punjab and Haryana to check stubble burning.
- SC dismisses challenge to Calcutta HC firecracker ban, says preserving life more important than festivals: The court said that anything improving life for senior citizens and people with comorbidities should be encouraged during the Covid-19 pandemic.
- All of Hong Kong’s Opposition politicians quit after China passes resolution removing four members: This is the first time since the region was handed over to China in 1997 that the city’s legislature will have no opposing voice.
- Delhi High Court pulls up AAP government for relaxing norm as coronavirus cases surge in Capital: The court directed the government to file a status report by November 18 on the steps taken in the last two weeks to control the spread of infection.
- ‘Government should work out logistics to make Pfizer vaccine available,’ says Rahul Gandhi: On Tuesday, the Union health secretary said the government has been in talks with the US-based drug maker.
- LSR student from Telangana did not submit documents to avail scholarship, says central body: Aishwarya Reddy was offered the Inspire Scholarship for Higher Education (SHE) under the Innovation in Science Pursuit for Inspired Research (INSPIRE) scheme.
- Donald Trump’s son urges people to vote a week after US elections, trolled on Twitter: The tweet was deleted soon but social media users shared screenshots of it.