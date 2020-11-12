A look at the headlines right now:

  1. ‘Made no claim to CM’s post, NDA will decide,’ says Nitish Kumar: Meanwhile, Tejashwi Yadav said Modi and Kumar used ‘money, muscle power but couldn’t stop me’; another RJD leader questioned Nitish Kumar over retaining Bihar CM post.
  2. Centre announces collateral-free loans for stressed sectors, relief for low-salaried class: The Atma Nirbhar Bharat Rozgaar Yojana was also announced, under which those with salaries under Rs 15,000 will get provident fund benefits.
  3. Comedian Kunal Kamra to face contempt of court proceedings as attorney general gives consent: The charges relate to four tweets against the Supreme Court for ordering the release of Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami on interim bail.
  4. India to enter recession for first time ever as GDP likely to shrink by 8.6% in second quarter, says RBI: Meanwhile, India’s October retail inflation rose to 7.61%, highest in over six years.
  5. Varavara Rao denied bail till November 17 on health grounds, Bombay HC allows another medical check: Rao’s lawyer Jaising submitted that it was a matter of his fundamental right to health and life.
  6. Centre asks Twitter to reply in five days for showing Leh as part of Jammu and Kashmir: The notice, sent to Twitter’s global vice president, asked why legal action should not be taken against the company and its representatives.  
  7. India-China border tension likely to be resolved ‘very shortly’, says ITBP chief: SS Deswal said ‘strains in bilateral relations are already evident but we are confident these will be sorted out peacefully’.  
  8. Delhi HC revokes stay on reservation of 80% ICU beds in 33 private hospitals: The High Court also directed the government to file an additional affidavit and listed the matter for hearing before a single judge on November 26.  
  9. ‘Ideology should always be in country’s interest,’ Modi tells JNU students: The prime minister, however, said that he did not want young people to accept ‘status quos’ without debating.  
  10. Bollywood actor Asif Basra found dead in Himachal Pradesh: Basra, who began his film career in 1998, was known for starring in popular movies such as ‘Jab We Met’, ‘Kai Po Che!’.  