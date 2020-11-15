Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to take stock of the prevailing coronavirus situation, amid rising cases in the national Capital, ANI reported.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, and senior officers of the central government were also present at the meeting, which is under way.

The Capital, which has seen a surge in infections over the past week, reported 7,340 new coronavirus cases on Saturday in 24 hours, taking the city’s tally to 4,82,170. The toll rose by 96 to 7,519. The highest single-day spike of 8,593 cases and 85 fatalities were recorded on Wednesday. On November 12, the number of deaths was 104, the highest in over five months.

Delhi: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, and CM Arvind Kejriwal arrived at North Block for a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the #COVID19 situation in the national capital.



The sudden spike in coronavirus cases comes amid the festive season and rising pollution levels. While Durga Puja celebrations ended on October 25, Diwali was on Saturday and Chhath later this week.

Kejriwal had on Friday, cited pollution to be the main reason behind the sharp rise in infections. He claimed that the coronavirus situation in the Capital would come under control within seven to 10 days.

The Indian Council of Medical Research on Tuesday said that Delhi was witnessing a third spike in coronavirus cases which is showing more cases than before. Later on Friday, Kejriwal claimed that the situation would come under control within seven to 10 days.