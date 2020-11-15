A look at the headlines right now:

Nitish Kumar will be Bihar CM, announces NDA after meeting; oath ceremony tomorrow: The decision was taken at a meeting of National Democratic Alliance allies in Patna. Meanwhile, Tarkishore Prasad was elected leader of BJP’s legislature party in Bihar. Daily Covid-19 tests to be over 1 lakh in Delhi, says CM after meeting with Amit Shah: After a review meeting called by the home minister on the Covid-19 situation in the Capital, Kejriwal also said the Centre would provide 750 ICU beds. Legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee dies at 85: He had been hospitalised with coronavirus in Kolkata on October 6. China, 14 Asian countries sign RCEP – world’s largest trade pact: India pulled out of the agreement last year over concerns about cheap Chinese goods entering the country. Bihar ‘government won’t last long,’ says RJD’s Manoj Jha: He also implied that the BJP would be calling the shots in the state after it emerged as the senior partner in the alliance. Meanwhile, Congress leader Tariq Anwar said the delay in finalising seat-sharing for the election adversely impacted the Mahagathbandhan. First batch of Sputnik V vaccine to arrive at Kanpur medical college for phase 2,3 trials: The clinical trials for the Russian vaccine against the coronavirus will begin next week. Baghjan blowout killed, fire doused completely, says Oil India: The company said that it used a brine solution to kill the flames. US reports over 1 lakh daily coronavirus infections for 12th consecutive day: Austria will go into a second lockdown as European countries see a surge in Covid-19 cases. Rain in parts of Delhi-NCR, likely to bring relief from air pollution: The air quality in Delhi was in the “severe” category on Sunday, as bursting of firecrackers worsened the situation. Thousands of Americans hold rally in support of Donald Trump: The police made 20 arrests, including four on gun charges, as Trump supporters and counter-protesters clashed in the streets throughout the evening