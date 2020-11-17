Two men in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur district allegedly raped and murdered a seven-year-old girl and took out her liver, The Indian Express reported on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Bhardras village in Kanpur. The police said that the two men gave the girl’s liver to a couple related to them, who believed that eating the organ would help them have a child. All four of them have been arrested.

Kanpur Nagar Deputy Inspector General Preetinder Singh told the newspaper that the child had gone missing on Diwali night and her mutilated body was found near a forest the next day. “Senior officers, along with forensic teams and dog squad, visited the spot and later we found that two youths from the neighborhood had abducted the girl on the pretext of giving her a packet of potato chips,” he said.

Superintendent (Rural) of Police Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said that the two men were paid Rs 1,500 to obtain the girl’s liver. They confessed to sexually assaulting and strangling the child and cutting her stomach open. They were intoxicated.

A first information report was filed against them under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the Indian Penal Code. The police later added gangrape charges and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act to the FIR.

The girl’s post-mortem report showed that shock and hemorrhage due to injuries caused her death.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath had on Sunday announced a sum of Rs 5 lakh for the child’s family. He had also assured the family that strict action would be taken against the accused. “The perpetrators of the unfortunate incident in Kanpur city will not be spared at any cost,” he has tweeted. “After hearing this case in a fast track court, the culprits will be punished very quickly.”