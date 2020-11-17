United States’ incumbent President Donald Trump last week asked for options on attacking Iran’s main nuclear site, but was dissuaded by his advisors, The New York Times reported on Monday, quoting an US official.

A panel of advisors, including Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, acting Defence Secretary Christopher C Miller, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark A Milley warned Trump that a strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities could escalate into a broader conflict in the last days of his tenure, the official told the newspaper.

“He asked for options,” the official said. “They gave him the scenarios and he ultimately decided not to go forward.” The official however maintained that Trump might still be looking at ways to strike Iranian assets and allies.

Trump’s request for options came after an International Atomic Energy Agency report last week suggested that Iran had stockpiled low-enriched uranium 12 times more than the limit set as per a 2015 nuclear accord.

Speaking to Reuters, Alireza Miryousefi, spokesman for Iran’s mission to the United Nations in New York, said that the country’s nuclear programme is purely for peaceful purposes and civilian use and Trump’s policies have not changed that.

“However, Iran has proven to be capable of using its legitimate military might to prevent or respond to any melancholy adventure from any aggressor,” he asserted.

Both the White House and President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team, which has not had access to national security intelligence due to the Trump administration’s refusal to begin the transition, declined to comment on the matter, according to Reuters.