Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that his government will write to the Union government, seeking permission to shut some markets, which could be potential hotspots, in the national Capital amid a sudden rise in coronavirus cases in the city.

Besides, his government is also looking to reduce the cap on number of guests in weddings to 50, which was raised to a limit of 200 guests as per guidelines from the Centre. Kejriwal said he has written to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal for permission to implement both the decisions.

Addressing an important Press Conference | LIVE https://t.co/CmMFG42Kqm — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 17, 2020

“We are sending a general proposal to the Central government so that, if required, the Delhi government can shut down those markets for few days,” Kejriwal said. He said the decision will be imposed on markets where the Covid-19 safety protocols are not being followed and thus are at risk of becoming hotspots.

He also urged people to keep maintaining physical distancing and use masks.

Kejriwal’s decisions came just a day after his Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said that the government will not impose another lockdown in the Capital and that the third wave of the coronavirus in Delhi had passed its peak.

Delhi has witnessed a spurt in coronavirus cases since October 28 when the daily rise breached the 5,000-mark for the first time and it crossed the 8,000-mark on November 11. On Monday, Delhi recorded 3,797 new infections and 99 new deaths.

India recorded 29,163 new coronavirus cases – the lowest in over four months – taking the country’s total to 88,45,127 on Tuesday data from the health ministry showed. The toll rose to 1,30,519 with 449 more deaths.

