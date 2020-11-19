An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan on Thursday sentenced Lashkar-e-Taiba founder Hafiz Saeed, the mastermind behind the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, to 10 years in jail in two more terror cases, reported PTI.

In February, Saeed was sentenced to five-and-a-half years imprisonment each in two terror financing cases but the sentences are running concurrently. He is lodged at Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat jail.

Saeed, the chief of Jamaat-ud-Dawa, and his two close aides – Zafar Iqbal and Yahya Mujahid – have been sentenced to 10 and a half years each, while his brother-in-law Abdul Rehman Makki was sentenced to six months imprisonment on Thursday.

“Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta of ATC [anti-terrorism court] Court No. 1 heard the case No. 16/19 and 25/19 filed by Counter Terrorism Department in which the verdict has been announced after the statements of witnesses were cross-examined by Naseeruddin Nayyar and Mohammad Imran Fazal Gul Advocate,” a court official said.

The court has also ordered Saeed’s properties to be confiscated, News18 reported.

Pakistan’s Counter-Terrorism Department has lodged 41 cases against the Jamaat-ud-Dawa leaders. Twenty-four of the 41 have been decided, while the rest are pending before the anti-terrorism court.

Pakistan had in August included Saeed’s name along with fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and a few more Taliban leaders in its own list of terrorists, and imposed an assets freeze, arms embargo, and travel ban on them. The decision was made in an attempt to show Pakistan’s commitment towards the Financial Action Task Force, which has retained the country on its “grey list” and gave it time in February to achieve full compliance with its 27-point action plan to avoid being put into the “black list”.

The JuD chief is wanted in India for carrying out the 2008 Mumbai attack that killed 166 people, including six Americans. Saeed is also a United Nations-designated terrorist and the United States has put a $10 million, or over Rs 74 crore, bounty on him.