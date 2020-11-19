The Union government on Thursday announced its decision to reserve five seats in the Central pool in medical courses, MBBS and BDS for children of “Covid-19 warriors” for the academic year 2020-2021.

“Central Pool MBBS seats may be allocated for selection and nominations of the candidates from amongst the wards of Covid Warriors, who have lost life due to Covid-19, or died accidently on account of Covid-19 related duty,” a Union health ministry release stated.

“Covid warriors” is a term used by the government for all public healthcare providers, police and sanitation personnel and others involved in the fight against coronavirus.

In a press briefing, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that the decision “aims to dignify and honour the noble contribution made by Covid warriors”.

The eligibility criteria for the newly-formed category will be certified by respective state and Union Territory governments, Vardhan said.

The selection of candidates will be made by the Medical Council Committee through online application on the basis of rank obtained in NEET.

India recorded 45,576 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the the country’s total to 89,58,483. The toll rose to 1,31,578 with 585 more deaths. The number of active cases stood at 4,43,303. As many as 83,83,602 people have recovered from the disease so far.

Follow today’s coronavirus updates