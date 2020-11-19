A look at the headlines right now:

Coronavirus vaccine could roll out in three to four months, says Serum Institute CEO: Adar Poonawalla said that the vaccine would cost Rs 500 to Rs 600 for the general public. Meanwhile, the chief executive of German firm BioNTech said they could get emergency use authorisation for its vaccine in the United States and Europe in December. LeT founder Hafiz Saeed sentenced to 10 years in prison in two terror cases, say reports: Saeed was sentenced in February to five-and-a-half years imprisonment each in two terror financing cases. Bihar minister Mewalal Choudhary resigns three days after taking oath: The Opposition pointed out that the minister was selected for the post despite being charged with several offences, including cheating and criminal conspiracy. Congress exposed its “double standards” by supporting Gupkar alliance, claims Adityanath: He demanded that the party leadership should clarify its stance on the matter. Ahmedabad to impose night curfew from Friday as Covid-19 cases surge in city: Officials have attributed the rise to the festival season. Meanwhile, the Delhi government has increased the fine for not wearing masks in the national Capital to Rs 2,000 from Rs 500. Parliamentary panel questions Twitter for not taking action on Kunal Kamra’s tweets: Kamra tweeted on the report, saying personal liberty is like promotions in corporate India only those who don’t have jokes on the boss get it. Centre urges SC not to give more relief to borrowers in loan moratorium scheme: The government said several relief packages and schemes had been worked out with experts and that the court’s intervention in fiscal policy matters would be unnecessary. AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine shows strong immune response among elderly in trials: The late-stage trial results are expected to be released by Christmas. Meanwhile, the CEO Sena leader tells Mumbai’s Karachi Sweets to change its name: Party leader Sanjay Raut said that this was not an official demand by his organisation. BBC to begin inquiry into Princess Diana’s interview following claims that scribe duped her: Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, alleged that journalist Martin Bashir used forged bank statements to convince her to give the interview.