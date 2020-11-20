The big news: PM Narendra Modi reviews India’s Covid-19 vaccine strategy, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Covid-19 positivity rate fell by 5% in 5 days in Delhi and the attorney general gave consent to initiate contempt hearings against Kunal Kamra.
A look at the headlines right now:
- PM Narendra Modi holds review meeting on Covid-19 vaccine strategy: He said that the progress of vaccine development, regulatory approvals and procurement were discussed.
- Coronavirus positivity rate fell by 5% in five days in Delhi, says CM Kejriwal: He also said that pollution was a leading factor in bringing the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic to the Capital.
- Attorney general gives consent to initiate contempt proceedings against Kunal Kamra: KK Venugopal said the comedian’s tweet deliberately insulted the chief justice and would be an equal insult to the Supreme Court.
- Sonia Gandhi names four senior ‘dissenting’ Congress leaders in party’s committees: The four senior leaders are P Chidambaram, Shashi Tharoor, Anand Sharma, and Ghulam Nabi Azad.
- Delhi experiences coldest November in 14 years as temperature dips to 7.5 degrees Celsius: Delhi had recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 11.5 degrees Celsius in 2019, 10.5 degrees Celsius in 2018 and 7.6 degrees Celsius in 2017 in November.
- ‘Love jihad’ a ploy of BJP to divide nation on communal lines, says Ashok Gehlot: He said the idea to have a law over it goes against an individual’s right to personal liberty.
- Forces thwarted JeM’s efforts to ‘wreak major havoc and destruction’, says Modi: Four suspects, who were hiding in a truck, were killed after a three-hour gunfight with security personnel on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway near Nagrota.
- Maharashtra thinks of stopping flights, trains between Delhi, Mumbai as Covid cases rise in Capital: A similar decision on flight and train services between Delhi and Nagpur is also on the cards.
- Haryana minister Anil Vij becomes first volunteer in state to get trial dose of Covaxin: He is also the first Cabinet minister of any state government who has volunteered to take trial dose of a potential vaccine against Covid-19.
- US will rejoin WHO and Paris Climate Accord, says President-elect Joe Biden: He said that more than “punishing” China through measures like economic sanctions, it was more important for Beijing to understand “that they have got to play by the rules”.