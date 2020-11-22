Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi’s health worsened on Saturday due to multiple organ failure, and he was in an unconscious state, state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, reported PTI.

The Congress leader, who was on non-invasive ventilation since he was admitted at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital on November 2. He was admitted for treatment of post-Covid-19 complications, and was put under invasive ventilation, the minister said.

“Around afternoon today [Saturday], his condition deteriorated with difficulties in breathing,” Sarma told reporters after meeting Gogoi at the hospital. “So, doctors started an intubation ventilator, which is machine ventilation. Gogoi is completely unconscious and has suffered from multi-organ failure.” The Assam minister added that Gogoi was unable to recognise anyone, according to The Indian Express.

Sarma said that efforts were being made to revive Gogoi’s organs with medicines and other means. The doctors will also attempt a dialysis. “However, the next 48-72 hours are very critical and we are doing everything possible,” he said.

The minister added that the doctors of GMCH were in contact with experts from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi, and ruled out any possibility of shifting him to a hospital outside of Assam, given his sensitive condition. “We are regularly updating the family and every decision is being taken with their consent only,” he added.

Tarun Gogoi had tested positive on August 26, and had been discharged on October 25. A nine-member team of doctors along with the head of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital’s pulmonary medicine department are monitoring his health condition.

On September 1, Gogoi was administered plasma therapy after his condition deteriorated. He was shifted to the intensive care unit of the hospital on September 25 after his oxygen levels had dropped.

The 85-year-old three-time Congress chief minister, who represents Titabor Assembly constituency in Jorhat district, is among 24 legislators from the state to have contracted the infection.