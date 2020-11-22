A look at the headlines right now:

India is not only meeting Paris Agreement target, but also exceeding them, says PM Modi: He also spoke about India’s effort to eliminate single-use plastics and pointed out that forests were expanding in the country, where the population of lions and tigers was also increasing. Kerala governor signs ordinance to allow five-year jail term for offensive social media posts: A person found creating or sending content that is offensive or intended to offend or threaten another person may face five years in prison, a fine of Rs 10,000, or both. Covaxin will be at least 60% effective, says Bharat Biotech: The company said that while it aimed to achieve at least 60% efficacy, it could actually be more. Are inter-faith marriages in families of BJP leaders also ‘love jihad’, asks Bhupesh Baghel: Five BJP-ruled states – Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Assam – have promised to introduced strict legal provisions to prevent “love jihad”. Congress should hold polls if it wants to become a national alternative, says Ghulam Nabi Azad: Kapil Sibal, meanwhile, said the party was no longer an effective opposition. At 6.9 degrees Celsius, Delhi experiences coldest November in 17 years: The last time it was this cold in November was in 2003, when the city recorded a minimum of 6.1 degrees Celsius. Patricia Mukhim’s case a reflection of larger threats to freedom of speech in India, says Editors Guild: The statement came days after the journalist resigned from the guild protesting against ‘selective discrimination’. Tejashwi Yadav faces corruption charges, should not become leader of opposition, says JD(U): Party leaders criticised Yadav for targeting Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over appointing Mewa Lal Chaudhary the education minister. IMA condemns Centre’s move to allow Ayurveda doctors to perform surgeries: The doctors’ association also urged the Centre to refrain from posting doctors of modern medicine at Indian medicine colleges. Moderna to charge $25-$37 for its coronavirus vaccine, says CEO: The vaccine candidate was found to be 94.5% effective against the virus during its phase three trials.