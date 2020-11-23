Maharashtra minister Vijay Waddetiwar on Monday said that the state would take a call on allowing flights, train and road travel to Delhi within eight days, reported NDTV. Last week, the state government had said that it was considering stopping train and flight services between Mumbai and Delhi.

Waddetiwar said that the state was deliberating whether a complete ban on flights, train and road travel to Delhi should be imposed or people coming from the national Capital quarantined upon their arrival in the state, in view of the rising number of coronavirus cases in Delhi, according to the Hindustan Times. A decision cannot be taken to stop transport before November 30 because the existing lockdown guidelines will continue till then.

The minister, who handles the relief and rehabilitation portfolio, said that the government was also looking at the coronavirus situation in Gujarat. “If Gujarat declares lockdown, then people will anyway not be able to come out of the state or go in,” he said. The Centre had last week sent expert teams to Gujarat along with Haryana, Rajasthan, Manipur and Chhattisgarh to support them in their pandemic response and management.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court directed the governments of Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Assam to submit status reports within two days on the coronavirus situation in their respective states. A three-judge bench of Justices RS Reddy, Ashok Bhushan and MR Shah was hearing a suo motu case on Covid-19 treatment and dignified handling of the dead, amid a surge in infections in several states.

The court noted that the coronavirus situation in the country was likely to become worse and that all states must be prepared for it. The matter will now be heard on November 27 after the states file the affidavits on November 26.

Delhi is witnessing an especially worrying increase in cases, amid poor air quality and the intensifying cold weather. The Capital logged 6,746 Covid-19 cases on Sunday, taking the tally to over 5.29 lakh cases. The toll stood at 8,391.

The Delhi government began reinstating coronavirus-related restrictions last week, starting with revising the limit on wedding guests from 200 to 50. The Arvind Kejriwal-led government also increased the fine for not wearing masks in the Capital to Rs 2,000 from Rs 500 to tackle the pandemic.

In comparison to Delhi, Maharashtra logged fewer cases with 5,753 infections on Sunday. However, its tally was 17,80,208 and the toll stood at 46,623.