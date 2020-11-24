A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Tamil Nadu declares public holiday on Wednesday as cyclone Nivar is likely to intensify: The NDRF said that it has positioned 22 teams in areas likely to be affected by the cyclone in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh.
  2. Uttar Pradesh Cabinet clears ordinance to check cases of forced conversions amid ‘love jihad’ row: State Cabinet Minister Siddharth Nath Singh said the ordinance has a maximum penalty of Rs 50,000 and a 10-year jail term to prevent unlawful conversions.
  3. ‘Priority to ensure vaccine to all’, says Modi, asks states to make necessary arrangements: Meanwhile, the health minister said that India might not need the Pfizer vaccine.
  4. Centre bans 43 mobile apps, cites threat to India’s security and sovereignty: Most apps owned by Chinese companies are among those banned.
  5. Kangana Ranaut, her sister will appear before Mumbai Police on January 8, rules Bombay HC: They have been accused of creating communal tension with their social media posts.
  6. ED raids on Pratap Sarnaik is vendetta for taking stand against Arnab Goswami, claims Shiv Sena: Earlier in the day, the Enforcement Directorate detained Sarnaik’s son Vihang Sarnaik after conducting raids in connection with an alleged money-laundering case.
  7. Haryana Police detained a dozen farmer leaders ahead of ‘Delhi Chalo’ march, says Yogendra Yadav: The Swaraj India president said the state government would make the excuse of the coronavirus to stop the farmers’ agitation.
  8. Priya Ramani and MJ Akbar refuse mutual settlement in defamation case: Ramani’s counsel categorically told a Delhi court that she stood by her statement and if Akbar wanted to withdraw the complaint, he may do so.
  9. Kerala moves Supreme Court against leasing out Thiruvananthapuram airport to Adani Group: The state government has challenged a Kerala High Court order against intervention into the matter.
  10. Kerala HC bars activist Rehana Fathima from expressing views for referring to beef as ‘gomatha’: Justice Thomas said the fact that Fathima has been arrested and detained twice in the past has not led to an improvement in her conduct.