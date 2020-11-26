Suspected militants killed two security force personnel at Parimpora on the outskirts of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

Indian Army spokesperson Rajesh Kalia said militants opened fire on a quick reaction team of the forces at Aban Shah Chowk, HMT, Khushipora. The Indian Army personnel exercised restraint to avoid any civilian casualties and collateral damage as the area was crowded, he said.

The soldiers suffered critical injuries and were taken to a medical facility, Kalia said. However, the soldiers succumbed to their injuries, he added.

The spokesperson said that security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to track down the assailants.

Unidentified officials told Kashmir News Trust, a news agency, that a couple of militants were in a van when they opened fire.

On November 8, three soldiers, one Border Security Force officer, and three suspected militants were killed during a gunfight in Kupwara district. A police officer was on October 19 shot dead by suspected militants near his house in Anantnag district.

On October 5, two Central Reserve Police Force were killed and three others were injured after suspected militants opened fire at a patrolling party in Pampore area of Pulwama district. In September, a CRPF officer was killed and his rifle was snatched in an attack by suspected militants on security forces at Kaisermulla in Budgam district.