At least two Central Reserve Police Force were killed and three others were injured on Monday after suspected militants opened fire at a patrolling party in Pampore area of Pulwama district, a CRPF spokesperson said.

The incident took place near the Kandijhal bridge in Pampore at 12.50 pm, when troops of the 110 battalion of the CRPF along with the Jammu and Kashmir Police were carrying out road-opening duties. The injured were taken to the district hospital, the spokesperson said.

Traffic was temporarily halted on highway after the attack, according to the Hindustan Times.

More details are awaited.

5 CRPF jawans injured in the attack by terrorists at Pampore bypass. #JammuAndKashmir https://t.co/hM1c5bfZfv — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2020

On September 28, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said that a civilian was killed by militants in Nildora area of Shopian district in the evening. The deceased was an employee of the Block Development Council.

A Block Development Council member was shot dead in Budgam district on September 23, and an advocate was killed in Hawal area of the city the following day.